Dutch midfielder De Jong to miss Euros with injury

Frenkie de Jong played in both the 2022 World Cup and 2020 European Championship for the Netherlands

Source: BBC

Frenkie de Jong, the 27-year-old midfielder from the Netherlands and Barcelona, will miss this summer's European Championship due to an injury. He has only played three matches for his club since injuring his ankle in March.

Despite being named in Ronald Koeman's Euro 2024 squad, De Jong has had to withdraw from the tournament.

The Netherlands will kick off their Euros campaign against Poland on Sunday at 14:00 BST, with matches against France and Austria also scheduled in the group stage. De Jong has represented his country 54 times, finding the back of the net twice.



