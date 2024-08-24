E/R: Monarch FC team bus carrying footballers involved in fatal crash in Nkawkaw

Menu ›
Sat, 24 Aug 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh
A bus carrying around 60 children and officials from Ada-based Monarch Football Club crashed in Kwahu, Eastern Region, around 3:30 am on August 24.
The bus, returning from a football tournament, reportedly suffered brake failure while descending a mountain, causing it to overturn.
Emergency responders, along with locals and journalists, assisted in rescuing the injured and transporting them to Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital.
