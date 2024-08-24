E/R: Monarch FC team bus carrying footballers involved in fatal crash in Nkawkaw

Emergency responders assisted in rescuing the injured

A bus carrying around 60 children and officials from Ada-based Monarch Football Club crashed in Kwahu, Eastern Region, around 3:30 am on August 24.

The bus, returning from a football tournament, reportedly suffered brake failure while descending a mountain, causing it to overturn.

Emergency responders, along with locals and journalists, assisted in rescuing the injured and transporting them to Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital.



