E/R: Monarch FC team bus carrying footballers involved in fatal crash in Nkawkaw

IMG 2944.jpeg Emergency responders assisted in rescuing the injured

Sat, 24 Aug 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A bus carrying around 60 children and officials from Ada-based Monarch Football Club crashed in Kwahu, Eastern Region, around 3:30 am on August 24.

The bus, returning from a football tournament, reportedly suffered brake failure while descending a mountain, causing it to overturn.

Emergency responders, along with locals and journalists, assisted in rescuing the injured and transporting them to Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital.

