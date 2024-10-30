EFL Cup: Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana provides assist for Southampton’s winning goal against Stoke

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana played a pivotal role in Southampton's 3-2 win over Stoke City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, assisting the decisive goal that propelled the Saints into the next round.

The thrilling Round 16 encounter at St. Mary’s Stadium saw Southampton narrowly defeat Stoke in a dramatic finish.



Although Sulemana did not start the match, his inclusion from the bench proved to be a tactical advantage for Southampton.



As the game neared its conclusion, with the score tied at 2-2, Southampton's manager opted to enhance the attack by bringing Sulemana on in the 81st minute, substituting defender Jan Bednarek and injecting new energy into the Saints' offense.



Southampton took the lead early in the 19th minute with a goal from Taylor Harwood-Bellis, assisted by Mateus Fernandes.

Adam Armstrong extended the lead with a penalty in the 35th minute, but Stoke City fought back. Ashley Phillips scored just before halftime, and Thomas Cannon equalized in the 54th minute.



With the match seemingly destined for a draw, Sulemana's late-game impact was crucial. In the 88th minute, he set up James Bree, who scored the third and winning goal for Southampton.



This victory at St. Mary’s keeps Southampton's EFL Cup hopes alive, showcasing Kamaldeen Sulemana's significant contribution and reaffirming his importance to the team.