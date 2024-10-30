Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

EFL Cup: Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana provides assist for Southampton’s winning goal against Stoke

Screenshot 20241030 110950.png Kamaldeen Sulemana

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana played a pivotal role in Southampton's 3-2 win over Stoke City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, assisting the decisive goal that propelled the Saints into the next round.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live