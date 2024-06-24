Sports

Ebenezer Assifuah scores late winner for Kedah Darul Aman in Malaysia

Ebenezer Assifuah222 Ebenezer Assifuah

Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kedah Darul Aman secured their inaugural victory of the season in the Malaysian top-flight league, thanks to a late winning goal from Ghanaian forward Ebenezer Assifuah.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live