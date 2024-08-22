Eddie Nketiah agrees personal terms with Nottingham Forest ahead of proposed move

Eddie Nketiah, an England international of Ghanaian heritage, is on the verge of finalizing his transfer from Arsenal to Nottingham Forest.

The forward has reached an agreement on personal terms with Nottingham Forest this evening in anticipation of the move.



Negotiations between the two Premier League clubs have progressed steadily over the past 12 hours and are now nearing completion.



With personal terms settled, the transfer is anticipated to be finalized within the next few hours.

Nketiah, who has netted 38 goals in 168 matches for Arsenal, was earlier rumored to be transferring to Marseille this summer; however, an agreement on the transfer fee could not be reached between the clubs.



Upon completion of this deal, Nottingham Forest will feature Eddie Nketiah, Chris Wood, and Taiwo Awoniyi as their primary strikers, enhancing the team's attacking options for the 2024/25 season.