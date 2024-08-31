Eddie Nketiah bolsters Crystal Palace attack in five-year deal

Crystal Palace has officially enhanced their attacking options by acquiring English-born Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal on a five-year contract.

Nketiah, who commenced his youth career at Chelsea before transferring to Arsenal at the age of 14, has consistently demonstrated his remarkable goal-scoring prowess.



His notable achievements include scoring 39 goals in 39 matches for Arsenal's Under-18 team, which facilitated his advancement to first-team play. Nketiah found the net twice in only his second senior match and contributed to Arsenal's FA Cup victory during the 2019/20 season.

In October 2020, he established a new scoring record for the England Under-21 team, tallying 16 goals in 17 appearances.