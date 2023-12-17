Eddie Nketiah provides assist in Arsenal’s win over Brighton

Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah delivered an outstanding performance to help Arsenal secure victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.
The English-born Ghanaian attacker made a substitute appearance when the Gunners cruised to a 2-0 win over Brighton at the Emirate Stadium.
Nketiah was introduced at the 81st-minute mark, replacing Gabriel Jesus and setting up his side's last goal of the match.
The first half of the game ended in a pulsating goalless draw, as both teams struggled to find the back of the net.
Putting up a stellar performance, Arsenal emerged triumphant in the second half with a 2-0 win over their opponent.
Brazil international Gabriel Jesus headed home his outfit's opening goal before Kai Havertz sealed victory in the 87th-minute mark after Nketiah set him up.
