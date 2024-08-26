Eddie Nketiah’s potential move to Nottingham Forest hits a snag

Nottingham Forest's aspirations to acquire English-Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal have encountered a setback due to the failure of both parties to finalize an agreement.

Reports had suggested that the 25-year-old Ghanaian striker was set to join Nuno Espirito Santo's team this summer after reaching an understanding regarding personal terms with the club.



However, recent developments indicate that the promising forward's prospective transfer to Nottingham Forest has stalled following a breakdown in negotiations between the two clubs.



A deal valued at approximately £30 million ($39.6 million) had been arranged between the Premier League teams, but it appears that the 25-year-old will not be making the move to Forest.



In the meantime, Nketiah is anticipated to depart Arsenal prior to the closure of the summer transfer window.



The forward has attracted interest from multiple clubs, including Marseille, as both teams seek to enhance their attacking options for the 2024/25 season.

The English international of Ghanaian heritage is eager to leave Arsenal in pursuit of regular playing time, having faced challenges in securing a position in the starting eleven of the London club.



Throughout his 168 appearances for Arsenal, the English-Ghanaian has scored 38 goals for the team. Nketiah also had a brief loan stint at Leeds United during the 2019/20 season.



He has remained an unused substitute following the first two matches of the Premier League season.



The forward, who has earned one cap for England, joined Arsenal in 2015 after transitioning from Chelsea’s youth academy.



His contract with the north London club extends until June 2027, following the renewal of terms in 2022.