Eddie Nketiah sees U.S. Tour as golden opportunity to impress Mikel Arteta

Eddie Nketiah, an English-born Ghanaian forward, sees Arsenal's pre-season tour of the United States as a valuable opportunity to impress manager Mikel Arteta.

Despite rumours of his potential departure from the club this summer as Arsenal undergoes squad changes for the 2024/25 season, Nketiah remains positive about his prospects.



The Gunners are set to play against Bournemouth in Carson, California, followed by matches against Manchester United and Liverpool in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, respectively.

Nketiah, who had a successful 2023/24 Premier League season with 27 appearances, five goals, and two assists, is determined to make a significant impact.



He expressed his enthusiasm for pre-season, highlighting the chance it provides for players who haven't had much playing time to showcase their abilities and fitness levels.