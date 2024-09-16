Eddie Nketiah vows to deliver more for Crystal Palace after debut draw Nketiah vows to deliver more for Crystal Palace after debut draw

Menu ›
Source: Ghana Guardian
Eddie Nketiah, the English-Ghanaian forward, has shown his dedication to making a significant contribution to Crystal Palace after his first appearance in a 2-2 draw with Leicester City at Selhurst Park.
Having joined the Eagles from Arsenal on transfer deadline day, Nketiah played the entire match. While he was excited about his debut, he expressed disappointment over not achieving a win.
"I'm thrilled to have made my debut, but I’m upset we couldn't take all three points," Nketiah remarked post-match.
