Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Eddie Nketiah vows to deliver more for Crystal Palace after debut draw Nketiah vows to deliver more for Crystal Palace after debut draw

Eddie Nketiah22222.png Eddie Nketiah

Mon, 16 Sep 2024 Source: Ghana Guardian

Eddie Nketiah, the English-Ghanaian forward, has shown his dedication to making a significant contribution to Crystal Palace after his first appearance in a 2-2 draw with Leicester City at Selhurst Park.

Having joined the Eagles from Arsenal on transfer deadline day, Nketiah played the entire match. While he was excited about his debut, he expressed disappointment over not achieving a win.

"I'm thrilled to have made my debut, but I’m upset we couldn't take all three points," Nketiah remarked post-match.

Read full article

Source: Ghana Guardian