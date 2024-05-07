Edmund Govina: Ghana’s bronze medallist narrates how he became a para-athlete

Edmund Govina

Source: GNA

Edmund Govina – bronze medalist at the 2024 World Para Athletics Grand Prix Marrakech in Morocco, has narrated how he became a para- athlete.

Govina, a first timer track and field para-athlete from Ghana, placed third at the F46 Men’s Discuss throw with a Personal Best (PB) distance of 18.04 meters at the competition, which also served as a qualifier event to Paris 2024 in France.



In interview with the media, he said, he was not born a disabled but had his right arm amputated after a gory accident in Suhum, in the Eastern Region.



“Sports is Life!. I lost hope and never believed sports could give me exposure.



I was involved in a traumatic amputation at Suhum in a car accident in September 2018.

“During the rehabilitation, I discovered a program organised by the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) called Para Sports Against Stigma – PSaS.



“I contacted the NPC Ghana, and today, I am a proud national athlete. My target is to represent Ghana at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games,” he added.



He called on authorities and corporate bodies to encourage and motivate para-athletes to bring more laurels to the nation.