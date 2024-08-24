Sports

Edo Queens clinch WAFU B title, secure CAF Women’s Champions League spot

Edo Queens.png Edo Queens

Sat, 24 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Edo Queens of Nigeria have emerged victorious in the WAFU B CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers, clinching the title with a decisive 3-0 win against Benin’s Ainonvi FC in the final held on Friday.

