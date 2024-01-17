Egypt coach prioritizes team unity over individual talent 'Mohammed Kudus' ahead of Ghana game

Mohammed Kudus

Egypt head coach Rui Victoria has expressed his admiration for the talent of Ghana player Mohammed Kudus but emphasized that the Pharaohs are prepared to face a team of quality players, not just an individual.

Kudus, the West Ham United Star, was left out of Ghana's squad in their first group game against Cape Verde last Sunday. However, he is available to face Egypt.



"We don't prepare to deal with only Kudus; I wish he plays because he's a fantastic player, and I would love to see all fantastic players play in this tournament. But our focus is not only on Kudus because the Black Stars have quality players," stated Victoria in a pre-game interview.



The coach's words highlight the team's collective approach and readiness to face the challenge posed by Ghana as a whole.



While acknowledging the skills of Kudus, he ensures that the squad is prepared to tackle the strengths of the entire Ghanaian team.

Egypt's strategy seems to revolve around recognizing the overall quality of their opponents, underlining a mindset that values teamwork and adaptability.



The Pharoahs tackle the Black Stars in their second Group B clash in the AFCON 2023 at the Stade FÃ©lix HouphouÃ«t Boigny in Abidjan on Thursday.



Egypt rallied from behind to earn themselves a point after scoring a late penalty in their 2-2 draw against Mozambique while Ghana lost to Cape Verde in the first round matches.