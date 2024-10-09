Egypt hope Omar Marmoush continues club form alongside Mohamed Salah in AFCON qualifiers

Omar Marmoush (right) and Mohammed Salah

Source: ESPN

In the early weeks of the season, Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt has emerged as North Africa's top performer in Europe's elite leagues, surpassing Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

While Salah has contributed to eight goals for Liverpool, with four goals and four assists, Marmoush's performance in the German Bundesliga has been exceptional.

The 25-year-old has found a new level under coach Dino Toppmoller, netting eight goals and providing four assists in just six league matches, positioning himself as Africa's rising star.



