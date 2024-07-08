Sports

Elvis Addae's thunderous free-kick wins Cup for ASFN in Niger

Mon, 8 Jul 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian footballer Elvis Bernard Addae netted the only goal as Association Sportive des Forces Armées Nigériennes (ASFN) secured a 1-0 victory against ASGN in the Coupe Nationale on Sunday.

The 22-year-old midfielder unleashed a powerful free-kick from 20 yards during the first half, clinching the win for his team.

Addae, who is in his first season in Niger, has been making a significant impression with his performance.

The ex-Susubribi FC player has scored a total of nine goals in 30 league matches so far.

Source: Ghanasoccernet