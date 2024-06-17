Sports

Embattled RTU fails to show up for final GPL match against Great Olympics

RTU334677 Real Tamale United team

Mon, 17 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana

Real Tamale United failed to field a team against Great Olympics in the final Ghana Premier League match, resulting in a likely forfeiture of three points and three goals to their opponents.

Real Tamale United failed to field a team against Great Olympics in the final Ghana Premier League match, resulting in a likely forfeiture of three points and three goals to their opponents. The Ghana FA is investigating the incident, with RTU already facing sanctions for fielding unregistered players in a previous game against Dreams FC.



Source: Footballghana