Emmanuel Antwi joins Asante Kotoko on a three-year contract

Emmanuel Antwi2 Emmanuel Antwi

Wed, 10 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Antwi, has officially completed his transfer to Asante Kotoko on a three-year contract. The signing was finalized on Tuesday, July 9, following a successful medical examination.

