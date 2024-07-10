Emmanuel Antwi reveals Asante Kotoko ambition after switching from Great Olympics

Midfielder Emmanuel Antwi has shared his aspirations following his move from Great Olympics to Asante Kotoko in the current transfer window.

The 24-year-old officially joined Kotoko on Tuesday, agreeing to a three-year contract with the Porcupine Warriors.



Antwi is set to have a significant role for the Ghanaian powerhouse in the upcoming season after a subpar performance in the 2023/24 season.



In an interview with the club's media, Antwi expressed his desire to increase his goal-scoring tally, provide assists, and contribute to the team's success by winning trophies.



"Scoring goals is a natural part of my game, so I always aim to score more, provide assists, and help the team secure trophies as well."

"I am here to serve the club's supporters, fulfill their expectations, and achieve my personal objectives. I am fully prepared for the challenge."



Despite Great Olympics' relegation, Antwi stood out in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League season.



The midfielder is eager to adjust to life at Asante Kotoko and make a positive impact.