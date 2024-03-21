Emmanuel Dasoberi dismisses allegations of betrayal against Nana Yaw Amponsah

Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi

Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, the Administrative Manager of Asante Kotoko, has come forward to address and dismiss the rumors circulating about his alleged betrayal of former CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah.

During Amponsah's tenure as CEO, Dasoberi held the same position, but their contracts were not renewed, and an interim management committee was appointed by Otumfuo.



Amponsah expected all his allies to leave the club alongside him, but Dasoberi accepted a role in the new leadership.



In a recent interview on Kessben FM, Dasoberi categorically denied the accusations, stating that he never betrayed Amponsah, despite the speculations suggesting otherwise.



Dasoberi clarified that when he assumed the role as a member of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) to continue his duties, he reached out to Amponsah to provide a detailed account of the situation.

However, he revealed that despite his efforts to communicate with Amponsah, he has not received any response from him to date.



"I did not betray him. After I got the job as an IMC member to continue, I sent him (Nana Yaw Amponsah) a message narrating everything, but as of today, he has still not responded to the messages," Dasoberi revealed.



"Most of the people out there saying all sorts of things are misled and pained. I am aware of what they do and say behind closed doors, what they say to their wives and baby mamas. I hear all of it. It would be foolish to respond to such remarks."