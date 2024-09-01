Emmanuel Gyasi wins back-to-back Man of the Match Award in Empoli's draw at Bologna

Emmanuel Gyasi

Italian-born Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Gyasi was named Man of the Match for the second consecutive game in Empoli's 1-1 draw against Bologna.

Gyasi scored an equalizer just a minute after Bologna's Giovanni Fabian opened the scoring.



With this goal, Gyasi continues his impressive season, having also earned Man of the Match honors against AS Roma last week.

Empoli will next face Juventus at home after the international break.



