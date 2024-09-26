Emmanuel Sarpong: 'We're determined to beat Asante Kotoko'

Emmanuel Sarpong

Source: Kickgh

Berekum Chelsea's winger, Emmanuel Sarpong, has shown enthusiasm for their upcoming match against Kotoko this weekend, stating that the team is highly motivated and prepared for the challenge.

The 26-year-old joined the Bibires in 2023 after concluding his time in Europe with Finnish club FC Finnkurd and FC Drita from Kosovo.

The team has kicked off the season positively, achieving a win and a draw in their first two games; they drew with Vision FC in their opener and then secured a 1-0 victory at home against Karela United.



Read full article