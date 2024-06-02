Emotional Bellingham ‘couldn’t have dreamed it better’

Menu ›
Jude Bellingham expressed his delight after winning the Champions League with Real Madrid in his first season.
The 20-year-old assisted in the final match against Borussia Dortmund, securing a 2-0 victory.
Bellingham had an exceptional debut season, scoring 23 goals, winning the league, and being named La Liga's Player of the Season.
He described the experience as a dream come true and one of the best nights of his life.
