Emotional Bellingham ‘couldn’t have dreamed it better’

Jude Bellingham with his family after securing a win against Dortmund

Source: Apexnewshub

Jude Bellingham expressed his delight after winning the Champions League with Real Madrid in his first season.

The 20-year-old assisted in the final match against Borussia Dortmund, securing a 2-0 victory.



Bellingham had an exceptional debut season, scoring 23 goals, winning the league, and being named La Liga's Player of the Season.

He described the experience as a dream come true and one of the best nights of his life.



