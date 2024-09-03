Emotional Suarez announces Uruguay retirement

Luis Suarez made his Uruguay debut in February 2007

Luis Suarez, the Uruguayan striker, has declared his retirement from international football.

The 37-year-old became emotional while announcing that the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Paraguay will mark his final game for the national team.



Suarez, who previously played for Liverpool and Barcelona, holds the record as Uruguay's top scorer with 69 goals in 142 matches, having first represented his country in February 2007 against Colombia.

"I've been reflecting on this decision, and I feel it is the appropriate moment," Suarez stated.



