“Emotions got the better of him” — Agyemang-Badu shares his thoughts on Mohammed Kudus’ red card

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has expressed his views on Mohammed Kudus's red card during West Ham's loss to Tottenham Hotspur. In an interview with 3Sports, Badu suggested that Kudus let his emotions take over during the match.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live