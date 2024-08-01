Endrick impresses Ancelotti in Real friendly defeat

Endrick has scored three goals in 10 games for Brazil

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said 18-year-old forward Endrick "has something truly special" after he made his debut in a 1-0 friendly defeat by AC Milan.

Endrick, who joined from Brazilian club Palmeiras this summer after a deal was agreed in 2022, was substituted at half-time as Ancelotti made a host of changes at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Ancelotti said: "He's very fast, very dangerous in tight spaces, has the ability to turn with speed in little space, very agile in getting himself free, and all these qualities he has means he's a great talent. It's rare to see a player with these types of characteristics."



