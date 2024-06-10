England, France or Portugal...who will win Euros?

Can Italy defend their European Championship crown?

Source: BBC

England's hopes of winning the European Championship in 2021 were dashed after a penalty shootout loss to Italy.

Many questioned if this was their best chance at tournament success. However, Opta's projections for Euro 2024 suggest that England still has a strong chance of victory this summer.

It is unusual for England to be considered the favourites heading into a major tournament, but Opta's prediction model indicates otherwise.



