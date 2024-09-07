England boss Carsley won't sing national anthem

Lee Carsley

Source: ESPN

Lee Carsley, the interim manager for England, announced that he will refrain from singing the national anthem before the UEFA Nations League match against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday. Taking the helm for his first match after stepping in for Gareth Southgate, Carsley, who was born in England, has a history of representing Ireland, having played 40 times for the team due to his grandmother's heritage.





