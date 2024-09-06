England call up Nsemba and Marshall for Samoa series

Junior Nsemba and Liam Marshall helped Wigan win the Challenge Cup in June

Source: BBC

Uncapped Wigan players Junior Nsemba and Liam Marshall have been selected for a 31-man England training squad ahead of the upcoming two-match autumn Test series against Samoa.

Nsemba, a second-row forward who celebrated his 20th birthday in June, is the youngest player in head coach Shaun Wane's lineup, having earned his spot following a standout season with the Challenge Cup champions.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Marshall leads the Super League in tries this season, having scored a total of 22.



