Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

England call up Nsemba and Marshall for Samoa series

Junior Nsemba And Liam Marshall Helped Wigan Win The Challenge Cup In June.png Junior Nsemba and Liam Marshall helped Wigan win the Challenge Cup in June

Fri, 6 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Uncapped Wigan players Junior Nsemba and Liam Marshall have been selected for a 31-man England training squad ahead of the upcoming two-match autumn Test series against Samoa.

Nsemba, a second-row forward who celebrated his 20th birthday in June, is the youngest player in head coach Shaun Wane's lineup, having earned his spot following a standout season with the Challenge Cup champions.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Marshall leads the Super League in tries this season, having scored a total of 22.

Read full article

Source: BBC