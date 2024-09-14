England cruise to win over world champions New Zealand

Women's Internationals: England 24-12 New Zealand

Source: BBC

England secured a convincing victory over reigning champions New Zealand at the recently renamed Allianz Stadium, bolstering their status as favorites for the upcoming Women's Rugby World Cup on home soil.

The match, marking the first event since Twickenham's naming rights were acquired by Allianz, attracted an audience of 41,523.

This win extends England's impressive streak to 17 consecutive matches without a loss, with their last defeat occurring against the Black Ferns in the 2022 World Cup final.



