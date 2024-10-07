England cut loose in ruthless win over New Zealand

New Zealand 31- 49 England: Red Roses show 'class' in WXV1 clash

Source: BBC

England showcased a dominant offensive performance, securing a nine-try victory against New Zealand, bringing them closer to defending their WXV1 title in Canada.

Jess Breach led the charge with a hat-trick, while her fellow backs, Abby Dow and Ellie Kildunne, each added two tries in British Columbia.



This win marks the 19th consecutive victory for John Mitchell's team and their third straight win over the world champions within a year, as they prepare for next year's home World Cup.

Although the Black Ferns initially took the lead with a try from Kaipo Olsen-Baker, they struggled to manage England's relentless attack. The Red Roses' back three each scored before Ayesha Leti-l'iga responded with a try for New Zealand.







