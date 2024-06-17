England fans involved in incident before Serbia game

England fans clashed with Serbia fans

Source: BBC

During the opening Euro 2024 match in Gelsenkirchen, England fans were involved in a confrontation with Serbia supporters.

Disturbing videos circulating on social media depicted the chaotic scene, with tables, chairs, and bottles being thrown before riot police intervened.



Local authorities confirmed that the two groups were eventually separated, and seven individuals from Serbia were arrested. One of the arrested individuals is facing a criminal complaint for causing serious bodily harm.

The UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) is currently coordinating with German authorities and examining the available footage.



In a separate incident, Hamburg police had to use force against a man who posed a threat to them, resulting in the individual being shot and seriously injured.



