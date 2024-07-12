England have to be 'perfect' to beat Spain - Southgate

Gareth Southgate

Source: BBC

Gareth Southgate, the manager, stated that England will need to be "tactically perfect" to defeat Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

The team secured their first appearance in a major final on foreign soil after defeating the Netherlands 2-1 in the semi-final on Wednesday.



Southgate has led England to the semi-final stage of either the Euros or the World Cup three times in the past four major competitions.

He acknowledged that Spain, who have won the tournament three times, are the "favourites" for the final and have been the best team in the tournament.



Read full article