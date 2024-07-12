Sports

England have to be 'perfect' to beat Spain - Southgate

Gareth Southgate 44 Gareth Southgate has reached three semi-finals with England

Fri, 12 Jul 2024 Source: BBC

England will have to be "tactically perfect" to beat Spain in Sunday's Euro 2024 final, manager Gareth Southgate says.

England's men booked their first appearance in a major final on foreign soil with a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands in their semi-final on Wednesday.

It's the third time in the past four major competitions that Southgate has guided England to the semi-final stage of either the Euros or the World Cup.

Southgate says three-time winners Spain are the "favourites" for the final as England's men bid to win their first Euros title.

