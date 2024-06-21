England miss chance to reach last 16 after draw with Denmark

England's players troop off after the disappointing Euro 2024 draw with Denmark

Source: BBC

England's national team failed to secure a win against Denmark, despite taking the lead with a Harry Kane goal.

Denmark dominated the game and equalized with a powerful strike from Morten Hjulmand. England's performance was described as "dismal", "disorganized", and "shambolic".



The team's inability to build on their lead and their lack of improvement in the second half raises concerns about their chances in the Euro 2024 tournament.

England remains top of their group but needs to significantly improve in their next game against Slovenia.



