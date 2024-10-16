Sports

England need manager who can deliver trophy - Shearer

Screenshot 20241016 155059.png Thomas Tuchel's career path: From TSV Krumbach to Chelsea and the Champions League final

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Alan Shearer, the former captain of England, emphasizes that the Three Lions require a manager capable of securing a trophy after the appointment of German Thomas Tuchel as their new head coach.

Tuchel, aged 51, will become the third non-British permanent manager of the England men's team when he begins his role in January.

Having previously led Chelsea to a Champions League victory in 2021, Tuchel's mission is to guide England to the 2026 World Cup, aiming to break a 60-year drought for a significant trophy.

Source: BBC