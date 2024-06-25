England qualify for last 16 at Euro 2024

England have made it into the knockout stages in all four tournaments

Source: BBC

England secures a spot in the last 16 of Euro 2024 ahead of their final group game, thanks to Spain's 1-0 victory over Albania. The Netherlands and France also advance from Group D.

Despite their upcoming match against Slovenia, England is already guaranteed a place in the next phase.



With four points from a win against Serbia and a draw with Denmark, England's qualification was further solidified by Albania's loss.

If England defeats Slovenia, they will top Group C, but even a draw could see them finish first if Denmark fails to beat Serbia.



Read full article