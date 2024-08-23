England's Hull leads Women's Open after round one

Vu tops Women's Open first round shots of the day

Source: BBC

Charley Hull of England delivered an impressive performance with a five-under-par 67, placing her at the forefront of the Women's Open following the first round at St Andrews.

The 28-year-old golfer recorded four birdies on the back nine at the Old Course, securing a one-stroke lead over American Nelly Korda and China's Ruoning Yin.



Hull is in pursuit of her inaugural major title after finishing as the runner-up in both the Women's Open and the Women's US Open last year.



"I have dedicated considerable effort to improving my game this year, and I feel a sense of confidence," Hull remarked to BBC Sport.



"I aim to relish every moment—playing at St Andrews is a rare opportunity, and I am simply thankful to be out there, enjoying myself and motivating young aspiring golfers."

Hull excelled in a competitive group, sharing the course with world number one Korda and the defending Women's Open champion Lilia Vu.



She completed the front nine at one under, having made two birdies and one bogey, before a remarkable back nine in challenging windy conditions allowed her to overtake Yin, who had maintained the lead for a significant portion of the day.



"I viewed it as a challenge, and when faced with a challenge, it becomes quite enjoyable," Hull added.



Yin, the 2023 Women's PGA Championship winner, recorded seven birdies but also encountered three bogeys, finishing with a four-under 68.