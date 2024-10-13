England's Marlie Packer remains the only captain to lift the WXV1 trophy

England edge past Canada in decider to retain WXV1 title

England mounted a strong comeback in the second half to defeat a formidable Canadian team in Vancouver, successfully defending their WXV1 title.

This triumph marks the 20th consecutive victory for the Red Roses, yet the match presented their most significant challenge since their last loss, which occurred in the 2022 World Cup final against New Zealand.

Canada, who would have secured the WXV1 title with a victory, dominated much of the first half within England's 22-meter area but managed to score only one early try, courtesy of scrum-half Justine Pelletier.



