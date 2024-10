The FA's chief, Mark Bullingham, has drawn a comparison between England men's coach Thomas Tuchel and the Lionesses' manager, Sarina Wiegman.

Both managers are praised for their tactical brilliance, discipline, and focus on building strong team chemistry.



Bullingham highlighted how both Tuchel and Wiegman share a commitment to developing a winning culture within their squads.

He believes Tuchel has the potential to have a lasting impact on England’s men's national team, similar to how Wiegman transformed the women's team into global contenders.