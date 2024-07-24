Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

English-Ghanaian Sean Kweku Clare joins League One side Leyton Orient

Sean Kweku Clare Sean Kweku Clare

Wed, 24 Jul 2024 Source: Footballghana

Leyton Orient FC has signed English-born Ghanaian right-back Sean James Kweku Clare on a three-year contract.

The club announced the arrival of the experienced defender, who joins from Wigan Athletic FC.

Clare, 27, has played for clubs like Heart of Midlothian FC and has made 285 professional appearances, 171 of which were in Sky Bet League One.

Leyton Orient is excited to have Clare on board to boost their defence for the upcoming season.

Read full article

Source: Footballghana