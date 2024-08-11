Sports

English League One: Joseph Wollacott makes Crawley Town debut in win over Blackpool

Sun, 11 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Joseph Wollacott, the goalkeeper for the Black Stars, made his debut for Crawley Town during their English League One season opener, where they triumphed over Blackpool with a score of 2-1 on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live