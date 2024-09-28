Enzo Maresca hails Super Eagles hopeful Tosin Adarabioyo after Impressive Chelsea start

Tosin Adarabioyo

Source: Sports Ration

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca expressed his admiration for Nigerian talent Tosin Adarabioyo during a press conference on Friday, in anticipation of their Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion. The 27-year-old defender, who signed with Chelsea this summer, has been impressing observers with his performances, and Maresca readily recognized the centre-back's potential.





