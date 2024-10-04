Erik ten Hag’s future in the balance after Man United chaos in Porto

The final result required a late rally, despite the visitors storming into an early 2-0 lead

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, may face a pivotal moment regarding his future in the upcoming days, following his team's inability to maintain a two-goal advantage, resulting in a 3-3 draw against Porto.

The Red Devils sought to recover from a disappointing 3-0 loss at home to Tottenham in the Premier League over the weekend; however, securing just a single point in northern Portugal only serves to intensify the scrutiny surrounding the team.

The match concluded with a late comeback effort, despite the visitors initially taking a commanding 2-0 lead at Estadio Dragao, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund.



