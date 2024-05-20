Erling Haaland wins second consecutive Premier League Golden Boot

Erling Haaland with his Golden Boot award

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has secured the 2023-24 Premier League Golden Boot, awarded to the league's top scorer.

Haaland finished the season with 27 goals, five more than his closest competitor, Cole Palmer. This achievement makes Haaland the first player since Harry Kane to win the Golden Boot in back-to-back seasons; Kane scored 25 goals in 2015-16 and 29 in 2016-17.



Since his £51.2 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City in June 2022, Haaland has been a scoring machine, netting over a third of City's Premier League goals. Last season, City scored 94 goals en route to the league title, improving to 96 this season with Haaland's crucial contributions.

In just two seasons, the 23-year-old Norwegian has tallied an astonishing 63 goals in 65 league appearances for City. Despite facing challenges, including criticism and a foot fracture that sidelined him for 10 games in December and January, Haaland's scoring ability has been instrumental in City's fourth consecutive league title.



However, Haaland missed out on the Premier League Player of the Season award, which went to his teammate Phil Foden. Additionally, Chelsea's Cole Palmer claimed the Young Player of the Year award, making it a season of mixed accolades for Haaland.