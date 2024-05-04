Ernest Nuamah lauds compatriot Kudus on achieving 100 take-ons this season

Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah, who is currently part of Olympique Lyon, has publicly shown his admiration for his compatriot Mohammed Kudus for successfully completing an impressive 100 take-ons this season.

Nuamah shared his thoughts on Twitter in response to a post from West Ham United, the club where Kudus currently plays.



West Ham's tweet highlighted Kudus' remarkable feat, prompting Nuamah to reply with a concise yet meaningful message: "Ohene ????????????".





The term "Ohene" translates to "king" in the Twi language, underscoring Nuamah's deep respect and recognition of Kudus' outstanding abilities on the field.Kudus, aged 23, achieved this milestone during West Ham United's recent match against Liverpool at home.After successfully completing two dribbles against Jurgen Klopp's team in the first half, Kudus became the first player in Europe's top 5 leagues to achieve 100 completed dribbles this season.

Despite the game ending in a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium, with Jarrod Bowen scoring the opener just before halftime from Mohammed Kudus' cross, the visitors put up a strong performance in the second half. Andy Robertson equalized with a goal from Luis Diaz's pass into the penalty area.



Their persistence paid off when Cody Gakpo's shot from a corner deflected off Angelo Ogbonna, Tomas Soucek, and Alphonse Areola before hitting the back of the net.



It seemed like they were heading towards a comeback after two consecutive league defeats until Antonio's powerful header leveled the score for the Hammers.



Kudus, who transferred to West Ham from Ajax, has made 42 appearances across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists.



Mohammed Kudus and his team will aim to get back to winning ways as they face Chelsea on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.