Ernest Nuamah wis Man of the Match

Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah delivered an outstanding performance, earning the Man of the Match award as Lyon secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Marseille in the French Ligue 1 at the Groupama Stadium.

Nuamah showcased his skills throughout the entire match, contributing significantly to his team's success in the scrappy encounter.



Alexandre Lacazette secured the crucial 1-0 win in the Choc Des Olympiques match, marking only the fifth victory for Lyon in this season's Ligue 1 and helping them distance themselves from the relegation zone.



The talented winger, who signed with Belgian team RWD Molenbeek on August 30, 2023, was loaned to Lyon for the remainder of the season. Lyon holds the option to acquire Nuamah for €25 million, with an additional €4.5 million in potential add-ons.



