Ernest Nuamah scores to secure a point for Lyon against Reims

Ernest Nuamah

Ernest Nuamah displayed an impressive performance for Olympique Lyon during the match against Stade Reims, where he scored a goal in a 1-1 draw.

The skilled forward had recently represented the Black Stars in matches against Nigeria and Uganda during the March international break.



Upon his return to the club following the international fixtures, he did not feature in the starting lineup for the French Ligue 1 game against Stade Reims.



However, he was brought on during halftime in the match hosted by Olympique Lyon to make an impact.

Nuamah showcased his talent during the Week 27 fixture, scoring a remarkable goal in the 65th minute to equalize the scoreline after Stade Reims had taken the lead with a goal from Joseph Okumu.



With his goal in the recent game, Ernest Nuamah has now accumulated two goals and two assists in 22 league appearances.