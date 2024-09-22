Ernesto Valverde provides latest injury update on Spain no.1 Unai Simon

Unai Simon underwent surgery on a troubling wrist injury

Source: Football-espana

Following Euro 2024, Unai Simon, the goalkeeper for Athletic Club and Spain, had surgery to address a persistent wrist injury that affected him during the previous season.

At 28 years old, he is now in the recovery stage, but a return to play is still some time away.



The early assessment suggests that Simon might be ready to return by January, with the possibility of an earlier comeback if his recovery goes smoothly.

Fortunately, there is no urgency to expedite his return, as Los Leones have a reliable substitute in Julen Agirrezabala.



