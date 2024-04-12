Erykah-Monae Quartey: The young Ghanaian athlete setting records in the UK

Erykah-Monae Quartey

Erykah-Monae Quartey, a talented young athlete of Ghanaian descent in the United Kingdom, has made a name for herself through her exceptional performances and personal achievements.

Having been born in the UK to Ghanaian parents, Erykah-Monae holds the European age 10 records for both the 100m and 150m events. Her outstanding athletic abilities have earned her a nomination for the Sporting Champions Awards as a young champion of the year.



Currently enjoying a holiday in her home country with her family, Erykah-Monae is a first-year student at Whitmore High School in Harrow, where she competes as a triple champion in the Middlesex championships for the U-13 category, excelling in the 100m, 200m, and shot put events. Furthermore, she has secured double bronze medals in the 100m and 200m events at the SEAA Outdoor Championships in the U13 division.



Her remarkable performances have led to her selection to represent Middlesex County at the annual inter-counties competition.

Under the guidance of her coach, TJ Ossai, a highly accomplished track and field sprint athlete and founder of the "Be Fit Today Track Academy" (BFTTA), Erykah-Monae has achieved entry standards for the U15 championships in Sheffield, surpassing expectations and setting new personal bests in the process.



Her athletic prowess is showcased in the U13 (2nd year) Sprinter category, where she competes in the 60m, 100m, and 200m events, as well as shot put.