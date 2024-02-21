Esme Mends: GFA appoints ex-Hearts of Oak player as Club Licensing Manager

Esme Mends

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Esme Mends as Club Licensing Manager and administrative assistant to the National Teams Department.

The former Ghana Premier League winner, who recently hanged his boots after a career that spanned 12-years, takes over from Julius Ben Emunah who has been moved to head the Competitions Department.



Esme Mends played for the defunct Real Sportive in Tema for three seasons before joining Accra Hearts of Oak in 2008 where he won the Ghana Premier League in 2009.

He later featured for clubs in Oman and South Africa before calling time on his career in 2016.



He is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Sports coaching at the University of Education at Winneba.